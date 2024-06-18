Look: Bengals reveal training camp schedule for fans

The Cincinnati Bengals revealed training camp dates for the summer, including how and when fans might be able to attend some of the practices.

Fans already knew about some of the unique wrinkles to the upcoming stretch — such as the not one, but two joint practices with other teams.

Per the visual graphic released by the team, season-ticket members get first crack at the first practice open to fans on July 24. The first public practice is July 29.

As always, practices occur on the fields near Paycor Stadium and there is no charge for admission.

Here is a look at the information released by the team:

Who Dey Nation, we'll see you in July for Training Camp presented by @KetteringHealth 😁 More info ➡️ https://t.co/pULQMeKZKr pic.twitter.com/hUJT3so0H7 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 17, 2024

