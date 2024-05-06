Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow attends Miami F1 Grand Prix

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was one of the many recognizable pro athletes at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and Myles Garrett were some of the other notables in attendance at the race where Lando Norris shocked by taking the checkered flag.

Bengals fans, of course, will notice that Burrow doesn’t have anything on his right wrist, where he suffered the season-ending injury last year that required surgery.

In April, he talked about his current training and the writeup mentioned that he looks bigger than in the past.

Burrow is usually a staple at high-profile UFC events, so this was a minor surprise this offseason after his recent appearance at UC with the Kelce brothers.

Nick Bosa, Theo Von, Myles Garrett, Joe Burrow and guest attend American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH on Saturday, May 04, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. #Bengals #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/93mfr4Rzvv — Jennifer Schultz (@Jennife45487237) May 5, 2024

Joe Burrow in a white outfit 🧎🏻‍♀️✨🤍 pic.twitter.com/uI2apqZf4j — i can do it with a broken heart 💔🥹✨ (@ollgLari7) May 5, 2024

