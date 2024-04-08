Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow makes latest public appearance

As we always stress, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow doesn’t make a ton of non-football appearances in public.

But fans learned of his latest recently thanks to a post from the musician Trippie Redd.

In the photos provided by Redd and shared by the Bengals on social media, Burrow appears alongside several notable names.

Redd even wrote this in the caption: “By the way his left wrist and right wrist is ready. mvp season loading.”

Burrow’s next public appearance — that fans know of, at least — will be at the Univesity of Cincinnati when he appears on the “New Heights” podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire