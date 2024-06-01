Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow appears at foundation’s annual golf outing

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hosted his second golf fundraiser and the foundation shared images of the event on social media.

Last year, The Joe Burrow Foundation hosted the first-ever event that featured some major names such as Bengals coach Zac Taylor, Bengals great Anthony Munoz and a host of others.

Burrow’s foundation continues to tackle areas such as food insecurity and mental health awareness with its efforts, which include the now-annual golf event.

Last year’s event raised nearly $1 million:

The Joe Burrow Foundation provides resources and support to the underprivileged and the underserved in Ohio and Louisiana. The Foundation launched in October 2022 to help families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

All smiles from @JoeyB at our annual golf outing! @GuinnessUS pic.twitter.com/3ztTPd80zT — The Joe Burrow Foundation (@Burrowfdn) May 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire