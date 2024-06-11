Look: Bengals players take part in annual media day
Cincinnati Bengals players took part in the team’s annual media day this week.
Notables there included Ja’Marr Chase showing up after previously working away from the team during voluntaries.
Also of note was the presence of some rookies — such as hyped wide receiver Jermaine Burton — in his jersey for photos and video promos. Ditto for the return of Vonn Bell, who after a year away, again donned the stripes ahead of mandatory work.
Here is a look at some of the best pieces of media to come out of the standard annual media shoot for the team and its players.
the aura pic.twitter.com/9lDKGdKkMf
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 11, 2024
Coming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/xjr1icSjO0
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 10, 2024
Giving y’all some @BJHill5 & @GermainePratt7 media day BTS pic.twitter.com/cgFi7vYTEr
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 10, 2024