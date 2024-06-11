Look: Bengals players take part in annual media day

Cincinnati Bengals players took part in the team’s annual media day this week.

Notables there included Ja’Marr Chase showing up after previously working away from the team during voluntaries.

Also of note was the presence of some rookies — such as hyped wide receiver Jermaine Burton — in his jersey for photos and video promos. Ditto for the return of Vonn Bell, who after a year away, again donned the stripes ahead of mandatory work.

Here is a look at some of the best pieces of media to come out of the standard annual media shoot for the team and its players.

