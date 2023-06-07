Look: Bengals OT Jonah Williams shares another workout update as comeback continues

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams continues to work out and rehab away from the team during OTAs.

That’s not a shocker or against what the team typically wants from its veterans given his rehab situation. And not too long ago, the former first-round pick shared an Instagram story about his workout progress and things looked to be going well.

Turns out that’s a bit of an understatement now.

While the Bengals got to work at OTAs in Cincinnati, Williams shared another Instagram story — one that showcased him putting up 605 pounds on squat with a limited range of motion.

Granted, “limited” doesn’t apply to normal humans in this instance given the impressiveness of the weight and his current rehab trajectory.

If nothing else, Bengals fans should come away a little more comfortable given the otherwise sparse details about Williams’ rehab path after surgery. He’s expected to be at training camp and ready to compete with the likes of Jackson Carman and even La’el Collins (health provided) for the starting right tackle job.

