Look: Bengals had unique team bonding event after OTAs

The Cincinnati Bengals went “Fowling” on the annual team bonding sessions for the last day of OTAs this week.

For those unfamiliar, Fowling is exactly what it sounds like, combining aspects of football and bowling into a horseshoes-styled game.

Anyway, the Bengals provided a huge image gallery of the happenings, where notables like Jermaine Burton were locked in and competing at Fowling Warehouse in Cincinnati.

The social media team also provided a quick video clip, which featured some highlights and new tight end Mike Gesicki getting left hanging on a fist bump.

Here is a look at the footage, which really, humorously puts Gesicki out there:

Rumor has it @mikegesicki is still waiting for the fist bump… 😂 pic.twitter.com/HMj0Bq5Vud — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) June 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire