Look: Bengals had unique team bonding event after OTAs

chris roling
·1 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals went “Fowling” on the annual team bonding sessions for the last day of OTAs this week.

For those unfamiliar, Fowling is exactly what it sounds like, combining aspects of football and bowling into a horseshoes-styled game.

Anyway, the Bengals provided a huge image gallery of the happenings, where notables like Jermaine Burton were locked in and competing at Fowling Warehouse in Cincinnati.

The social media team also provided a quick video clip, which featured some highlights and new tight end Mike Gesicki getting left hanging on a fist bump.

Here is a look at the footage, which really, humorously puts Gesicki out there:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire