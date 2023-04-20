Look: Bengals’ DJ Reader, B.J. Hill show up at Reds game

Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill has quickly become a fan favorite after coming over as part of a ho-hum trade and breaking out enough to earn a big-money extension.

There’s also the awesome personality, of course.

It’s a similar story for fellow defensive lineman DJ Reader, who was one of the biggest free agency wins in team history before having an equal impact on the field.

Hill showed that personality off recently by taking a tour of the stadium at the Cincinnati Reds game, snapping pictures as he went. Reader showed off his arm by throwing out the first pitch.

Bally ports Cincinnati and others, including Hill himself, documented the fun offseason event on social media:

.@Bengals defensive tackle @Djread98 threw out the first pitch and @BJHill5 took photos during batting practice for the @Reds prior to tonight's series opener with the Rays. pic.twitter.com/xV84RyEyig — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 18, 2023

If y’all need a photographer for ya wedding hit me up😂😂😂 https://t.co/ALC0GANuGC — BJ Hill (@BJHill5) April 18, 2023

