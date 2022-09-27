Look: Ben Skowronek laid out J.J. Watt and caught a pass on the same play

Ben Skowronek isn’t your typical receiver. By no means is he a game-changing pass catcher, but his newfound versatility as a wideout-fullback hybrid has really provided a spark for the Rams on offense.

He showed off that unique skillset on one play Sunday against the Cardinals. Lined up tight to the formation, Skowronek chipped J.J. Watt before going out for his route. But he didn’t just chip Watt. He laid him out, putting him on his back. Skowronek then caught a pass for a 4-yard gain on second-and-9.

That’s a play some tight ends make, but not many receivers can put a 290-pound defensive end on his back – even if it was a chip block that Watt wasn’t expecting.

Block a 300-pound defensive lineman, get up, make a catch.@BennySkow was on one in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/AuhXLtwNsp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 26, 2022

The photos are just as good as the video, too.

Some photos don’t need captions. pic.twitter.com/ZhTkccSW8D — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 26, 2022

Skowronek finished the game with four catches on four targets, leading the team with 66 yards receiving. He was also the lead blocker on Cam Akers’ 14-yard touchdown run, taking linebacker Zaven Collins out of the play with another good block.

He’s not the receiver that Cooper Kupp is, but Skowronek is someone who prides himself on being a good blocker the way Kupp does.

List

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Cardinals in Week 3

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire