LOOK: Bears rookie QB Justin Fields training with Deshaun Watson

The Chicago Bears don’t report for training camp for another three weeks, but the work hasn’t stopped for rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who also got some work in during his vacation with family.

There’s been a ton of excitement for Fields’ potential to become the star quarterback that Bears fans have been dreaming of for decades. And working with one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks certainly doesn’t hurt.

Fields is in Austin, Texas, where he was seen getting some work in with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, as well as Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who are all represented by the same agent, David Mulugheta.

Here’s a quick video of Fields alongside Watson (and Love), courtesy of Mulugheta.

Two rival starting QBs working out together? Jordan Love and Justin Fields (and Deshaun Watson) here, via their agent David Mulugheta. pic.twitter.com/GhJuZfbYmE — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 8, 2021

Fields said that he’s going to report to Halas Hall a couple of weeks before the start of training camp. While Fields impressed during the offseason program, Matt Nagy said that the rookie can’t win the job in camp, which means it’ll be Andy Dalton under center come Week 1 for the Bears.

But Chicago plans to give Fields plenty of work during their three preseason games, which should have Bears fans excited for the preseason. While Fields might not be the starter immediately, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before he takes over during his rookie season.

