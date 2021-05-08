LOOK: Bears QB Justin Fields getting some reps in with WR Marquise Goodwin

The entire outlook for the Chicago Bears changed when they traded up to draft quarterback Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL draft. Suddenly, there’s hope and optimism surrounding this franchise, both in the immediate and long-term future.

It’s been impossible not to get hyped over the selection of Fields and what he represents for this team moving forward. And while fans might have to wait a little bit to see Fields as the starter — as Andy Dalton is currently the team’s starting QB as Fields develops — you better believe Fields is going to be ready when his number is called.

“I’m ready to work. That’s it,” Fields said back on draft night. “I’m ready to work. I don’t need to talk much. There’s been too much talking lately. I’m just ready to work — that’s it.”

And that’s exactly what Fields has been doing, as he’s already been hard at work since being drafted by Chicago just over a week ago. In fact, Fields has already started getting some reps in with new Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who signed a one-year deal with Chicago earlier this offseason, who’s got some serious wheels on him.

Here’s a look at Fields and Goodwin, who are training together down in Atlanta, courtesy of Luke Crabtree.

Fields will hit the practice field for the first time as a Bear when Rookie Minicamp kicks off May 14 at Halas Hall. Organized team activities are scheduled for May 25-27, June 1-3 and June 7-10, although it’s unclear whether players will show up following this memo from the Bears players about opting out of voluntary workouts due to COVID concerns. Mandatory minicamp runs June 15-17 before training camp in late July.

Story continues

List