LOOK: Bears QB Justin Fields is back at work

The Chicago Bears aren’t set to begin their offseason program until early April, but that hasn’t stopped quarterback Justin Fields from training for the 2022 season.

Fields’ rookie season was a rocky one. While he struggled with holding onto the ball for too long and protecting the ball, there were flashes of potential that should have Bears fans excited heading into the new season. Especially with a new regime in place.

While Fields wasn’t entirely to blame for his poor rookie season, the pressure’s on to take a step forward in Year 2 under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who promised to build the offense around him.

Something that’s already been apparent about Fields is his dedication and willingness to put in the work. Fields shared a photo of him training down in Atlanta with the caption “back to the basics.”

QB1, back in the lab. pic.twitter.com/OYBp7hniPI — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) February 20, 2022

This isn’t the first time this offseason that Fields has gotten some work in. Immediately following the 2021 season, Fields and wide receiver Darnell Mooney headed down to Florida to train together. During Super Bowl week, Fields also said he was organizing a training session with some teammates down in Georgia.

