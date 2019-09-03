LOOK: Bears post epic photo in advance of Packers showdown

Let's face it, we're all just trying to pass the time until the Chicago Bears kick off their 2019 season against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night. Days feel like months; hours feel like days; you get the idea.

So what's the best way to pass that time? Head over to Instagram or Twitter and check out some of the pregame posts published by Bears players and the team itself. Case in point? This spine-tingling IT-themed promo for Week 1.

Kudos to the Bears' social-media department for such a job well done. And here's to hoping Khalil Mack haunts Aaron Rodgers' dreams.

