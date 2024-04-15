LOOK: Bears players report for first day of offseason program

The Chicago Bears were one of 25 teams to kick off their offseason program on Monday, where new and returning players reported to Halas Hall for the first phase of the offseason.

With the first phase of their offseason program, there is no on-field activity permitted. But there will be meetings, strength and conditioning work plus rehabilitation.

It’s shaping up to be a franchise-altering offseason for Chicago, who traded quarterback Justin Fields and will draft his replacement in Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. They also have another top-10 selection and added some key pieces in free agency in wide receiver Keenan Allen, safety Kevin Byard, running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett. But there’s still some work for general manager Ryan Poles to do in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Bears social media accounts shared some images and videos of new and returning players, including wide receiver DJ Moore, safety Kevin Byard and cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson.

The Bears will hit the practice field later this spring for OTAs (May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29 and May 31) and finally mandatory minicamp (June 4-6), which will mark the final organized set of practices before training camp in late July.

