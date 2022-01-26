LOOK: New Bears GM Ryan Poles arrives at Halas Hall ahead of busy Wednesday

The Chicago Bears hired general manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday, and he’s already been hard at work.

On his first day as Bears GM, he conducted his first head coach interview with former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell. And Poles’ Wednesday is going to heat up even more. Unlike the -9 degree weather.

Poles is set to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Wednesday.

As indicated by the Bears’ announcement that Poles interviewed Caldwell, Poles is conducting the head coach search on his own, where the belief is he’ll have final say.

The Bears Twitter account shared a video of Poles arriving at Halas Hall early Wednesday morning, which already has fans hyped.

“I am extremely grateful to George, the McCaskey family and the rest of the Bears organization for this opportunity,” Poles said, via ChicagoBears.com. “The Chicago Bears are one of the flagship franchises in the National Football League and are recognized as one of the most prestigious clubs in all of sports. It’s an honor for me to join such a well-regarded organization. Together with my family, I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running to help get this organization, its fanbase and the city what they deserve: a winning team and a Super Bowl trophy.”

That work starts now.

