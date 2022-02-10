LOOK: Bears complete coaching staff for 2022 season

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has rounded out his coaching staff heading into the 2022 offseason. Every coordinator and position coach is now in place.

On defense, Chicago’s coaching staff features plenty of familiar faces from Eberflus’ time with the Indianapolis Colts, which should make for good continuity and understanding on defense. Especially with defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

The offensive coaching staff features plenty of assistant coaches that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy knows well. It shows that Eberflus is giving Getsy control on the offensive side of the ball.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ complete coaching staff heading into the 2022 season:

Matt Eberflus | Head coach

Eberflus has been coaching in the NFL since 2009, where he served as linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10) and Dallas Cowboys (2011-17) before becoming the Colts defensive coordinator in 2018. Eberflus interviewed for head coaching jobs with the New York Jets and Houston Texans last year. He was also a finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars job before joining the Bears.

Luke Getsy | Offensive coordinator

Getsy has spent his entire pro coaching career with the Packers, serving in a variety of roles on the offensive side of the ball. He joined the organization in 2014 as a quality control coach. From there, he’s coached the wide receivers and quarterbacks before being elevated to the passing game coordinator in 2020.

Alan Williams | Defensive coordinator

Williams boasts 20-plus years of NFL coaching experience, where he’s served primarily as a defensive backs coach. He’s coached defensive backs in Indianapolis (2002-11), Detroit (2014-17) and with the Colts again (2018-Present). Williams does have prior defensive coordinator experience having served as Minnesota’s DC from 2012-13.

Richard Hightower | Special teams coordinator

Hightower boasts nearly 20 years of coaching experience. He has served as an assistant special teams coach for Washington (2010-11), San Francisco (2015) and Chicago (2016) before being promoted to special teams coordinator with the 49ers in 2017.

Andrew Janocko | Quarterbacks coach

Janocko served as the Vikings quarterback coach last season. But his experience extends beyond coaching quarterbacks. He’s also coached wide receivers (2020) and offensive line (2017-19) during his time in Minnesota, which gives him a plethora of offensive coaching experience.

David Walker | Running backs coach

Walker has 25 years of coaching experience, including seven years of experience at the NFL level. He previously served as a running backs coach with the Indianapolis Colts (2011-14) and Detroit Lions (2016-18). He last worked with the Lions four years ago.

Tyke Tolbert | Wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator

Tolbert has coached in the NFL since 2003, where he’s served as a wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals (2003), Buffalo Bills (2004-09), Carolina Panthers (2010), Denver Broncos (2011-17) and Giants (2018-21).

Jim Dray | Tight ends coach

Dray, who played tight end for eight years in the NFL, started coaching in the NFL just three years ago. He got his start as an offensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. Dray joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, where he served as an offensive quality control coach for the last two seasons.

Chris Morgan | Offensive line coach

Morgan has 13 years of NFL experience, where he most recently served as an assistant offensive line coach with the Steelers last season. He previously served as an offensive line coach with the Falcons from 2015-20, as well as running game coordinator in 2018. Before that, Morgan was an assistant offensive line coach with the Raiders (2009-10), Washington (2011-13) and Seahawks (2014).

Travis Smith | Defensive line coach

Smith spent the previous three seasons as an assistant defensive line coach with the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith played a role in the development of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has become one of the league’s best pass rushers. Which can only be good news for a youngster like Trevis Gipson and veterans like Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn.

Dave Borgonzi | Linebackers coach

Borgonzi boasts 16 years of coaching experience, including 11 years at the NFL level. Borgonzi spent the last four years as the Colts linebackers coach with Eberflus in Indianapolis. Before that, Borgonzi was a defensive quality control coach with the Buccaneers (2014-17). He got his start with the Cowboys in 2011, where he worked as both a defensive and offensive assistant.

James Rowe | Defensive backs coach

Rowe boasts 14 years of coaching experience at all levels, getting his NFL start with the Washington Football Team as assistant defensive backs coach from 2017-19. Before joining the Colts as their cornerbacks coach in 2021, he was a cornerbacks coach at Appalachian State in 2020.

ASSISTANT POSITION COACHES

Tim Zetts | Assistant tight ends coach

Austin King | Assistant offensive line coach

David Overstreet II | Assistant defensive backs coach

Omar Young | Offensive quality control coach

