LOOK: Bears CB Jaylon Johnson coaches rookie Kyler Gordon during practice

The Chicago Bears are hoping to have a lethal duo with cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon.

Johnson continues to elevate his stock as one of the NFL’s up-and-comers while Gordon is preparing for a rookie year where he’ll be a contributor immediately.

Johnson, who has two years left on his rookie deal, is looking to take the next step forward in his development. Especially in a revamped secondary. Meanwhile, Gordon should see plenty of action at nickel cornerback, which is the most important position in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

The latest episode of the Bears’ behind-the-scenes series “1920 Football Drive” captured a cool moment where Johnson was coaching Gordon after wide receiver Darnell Mooney bested him.

“Crowd the line some more,” Johnson tells Gordon in the clip. “He’s doing all that dancing for a reason. But since you was where you were, you don’t gotta guess because you knowing he’s doing all that dancing, he’s trying to get you to move. So you gave him what he wanted. So once you inside and he keeps dancing, stay there. Cause if he was going to leave you, he would’ve left you. But he ain’t. He ain’t want it.”

Catch the entire training camp edition of “1920 Football Drive” below:

