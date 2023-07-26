LOOK: Barry Alvarez chimes in on Jim Leonhard heading to Illinois

Jim Leonhard is officially staying in the Big Ten West, just not in the way Badger fans would have thought a few months ago.

Leonhard is headed to Illinois to join Bret Bielema as a senior football analyst.

Leonhard reunites with his former coach in Bielema and former Badgers Aaron Henry and Antonio Fenelus in Champaign.

Of the many to chime in from the Wisconsin side on this surprising news, former Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez expressed his happiness to see Leonhard back in the game, even if it means heading to Illinois.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Zach Heilprin of The Zone Madison posted the quote from Big Ten media days:

Barry Alvarez said he wasn't surprised Jim Leonhard joined Illinois: "Jimmy should be in football. I hated to see him step back from it. "He played for Bret. Bret knows him. It’s a great deal for Bret to get someone like that, with his knowledge, to help with the program." — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) July 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire