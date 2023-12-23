LOOK: Badgers updated depth chart ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl

The Badgers football team is set to face LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1 and they have released an updated depth chart. With the departures of many of the team’s starters from their 7-5 regular season, including running back Braelon Allen (NFL Draft) and linebacker Jordan Turner (transferred to Michigan State), some new players will get a shot.

Notably, true freshman wide receiver Trech Kekahuna will get his first shot to start, helping replace wideouts Chimere Dike (transferred to Florida) and Skyler Bell (in transfer portal).

Jake Renfro will replace Tanor Bortolini (NFL Draft) at starting center for the first time this year after transferring to Wisconsin from Cincinnati before the season.

The Badgers have won three bowl games in a row and they’ll look to make it four straight against the Tigers.

Updated #Badgers depth chart:

*TR FR Trech Kekahuna now No. 2 slot WR *Barrett Nelson now No. 2 RT

*Renfro starting C; Huber No. 2

*Curt Neal now a first-teamer on DL

*Chaney/Njongmeta first-team ILB; Alliegro a second-teamer

*Austin Brown No. 1 nickelback pic.twitter.com/enwM6iNXns — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) December 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire