LOOK: Badgers new kicker is only one in Big Ten to do this

The Badgers football team has opened the season 3-1 and an underappreciated part of that has been the success of kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos is in his first season with Wisconsin after transferring to Madison from Ohio University this offseason.

Vakos is the only Big Ten kicker who’s been perfect while taking at least five kicks this season, going 7/7 through the Badgers’ four contests. Although some parts of the team, pretty much every aspect, have been inconsistent, he’s provided a stable asset on special teams.

Wisconsin is off this week, but they’ll be back in action next Saturday versus Rutgers at home at 11AM.

7️⃣/7️⃣ on the season 𝙖𝙣𝙙 the only Big Ten kicker to be perfect through five or more tries this season. Yeah, this guy can kick 😮‍💨🦿#OnWisconsin | @nathanial_vakos pic.twitter.com/Ln2CDFvYsA — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire