LOOK: Badgers new kicker is only one in Big Ten to do this

Nick Bruesewitz
·1 min read
1

The Badgers football team has opened the season 3-1 and an underappreciated part of that has been the success of kicker Nathanial Vakos. Vakos is in his first season with Wisconsin after transferring to Madison from Ohio University this offseason.

Vakos is the only Big Ten kicker who’s been perfect while taking at least five kicks this season, going 7/7 through the Badgers’ four contests. Although some parts of the team, pretty much every aspect, have been inconsistent, he’s provided a stable asset on special teams.

Wisconsin is off this week, but they’ll be back in action next Saturday versus Rutgers at home at 11AM.

