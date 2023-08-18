LOOK: Badgers coach turns 50

Luke Fickell is entering his first full season as the head coach of the Badgers football team, but Thursday is special for another reason, it’s his 50th birthday.

Coming to Madison last November, Fickell has brought a great amount of optimism and intrigue to Wisconsin football moving forward. The head coach is coming off of a six-year tenure in charge of Cincinnati where he produced a 57-18 overall record.

He’s brought defensive coordinator Mike Tressel over from the Bearcats with him while also reeling in offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his “Air Raid” scheme from North Carolina.

Many believe that the Luke Fickell era in Madison will be a special one and the team is now 15 days away from their season opener versus Buffalo on Sept. 2 at Camp Randall.

