LOOK: Badger MBB season tickets for sale

The return of Badger men’s basketball is still a few months away, but the team’s season tickets are for sale on Wisconsin’s website. Fans of Greg Gard and his squad now have the chance to secure their seats for 2023-2024.

All five of the Badgers’ starters from last season are returning again this year, as well as transfer guard AJ Storr (St. John’s) and freshmen Gus Yalden (forward), Nolan Winter (forward) and John Blackwell (guard).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Gard and his players will look to rebound after missing the NCAA Tournament last year, ultimately losing to North Texas 56-54 in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament in Las Vegas.

Together, let's create 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 at the Kohl Center this season Secure your season tickets for '23-24! TIX | 🎟 https://t.co/AsoZFaFS6R pic.twitter.com/tAJvGfurZs — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) July 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire