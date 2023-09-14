Look Back ... to YMCA celebrating the end of the sandlot season, 1948

Sep. 14—Sept. 14, 1948, in The Star: More than 100 young baseball enthusiasts put an end to a successful summer sandlot program last night with a colorful baseball banquet for members of three leagues of Anniston YMCA baseball teams. The program, held at the YMCA headquarters on East 12th Street, brought to the audience several leading adults in local sports, including Lena Styles, former major league catcher and president of the Calhoun County Industrial League; Charlie Baron, popular manager of the Anniston Rams during the past season; and Billy Bancroft, former professional baseball player and now athletics director of Anniston High School. Also this date: One of the foremost community recreation projects under way in Calhoun County is establishing a complete recreation park to be enjoyed by the residents of Eulaton. A seven-acre park obtained last spring now boasts a modern swimming pool, a baseball diamond, a barbecue pit and several houses for use by Eulaton Boy Scouts and other civic groups. A community auditorium is likely later. Additionally: Authorities have located a large steel safe weighing at least 500 pounds yet still stolen out of the Hess Food Store, 2730 Noble Street, a few nights ago. It was found in a wooded area near the top of 10th Street Mountain early today. It never had any money inside, but valuable papers were recovered on the ground nearby.

Sept. 14, 1998, in The Star: There's a sense of transition in Alabama's halls of government today, following the death of former Gov. George Wallace last night at 9:49. Though Wallace was always in pain ever since an assassination attempt in 1972, his recent health was not terrible, all things considered. He was a patient at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery for a blood infection when he developed sudden respiratory problems and cardiac arrest.