A look back at Vols’ last baseball game against Florida State

No. 1 national seed Tennessee (55-12) will open play in the College World Series on Friday. The Vols will play No. 8 seed Florida State at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

First pitch between Tennessee and the Seminoles is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN.

Friday’s contest will be the 11th in the all time series. Florida State leads Tennessee, 6-4.

The series between the Vols and Seminoles dates back to 1954, and Vols Wire will revisit the last meeting between the two teams. The game was played on Feb. 4, 2007 at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida State won the contest, 19-7.

The Seminoles led, 13-0, after the third inning and scored nine runs in the second inning. Florida State scored four more runs during the third inning.

Tennessee recorded 11 hits in the contest and also committed four errors.

J.P. Arencibia went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run home run. He recorded two RBIs and two runs. Ryan Jones went 2-for-4 and hit one double and scored two runs for the Vols.

Andy Siminic also went 2-for-4. He recorded one triple, one RBI and one run.

The Seminoles completed a three-game sweep against Tennessee. Florida State was victorious in game No. 1, 9-2, and won the second game, 4-0.

The Vols finished the 2007 season with a 34-25 record (13-15 SEC). Tennessee did not advance to the NCAA Tournament and head coach Rod Delmonico did not return after the 2007 campaign.

Tony Delmonico. Saul Young/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire