Look Back ... to a victory for the Lady Raiders, 1999

Apr. 25—April 25, 1949, in The Star: According to W. A. Ruffin, entomologist from Auburn who spent the day in Anniston this past week, farmers should become more "honey-minded." No other permanent investment on the farm returns the initial cost every year, Ruffin says, as does the honey bee. At present there are approximately 1,000 farmers in Calhoun County with one or more hives, but the number should be increased many time — not only for the honey produced, but to insure adequate pollination for the plants that depend on insects.

April 25, 1999, in The Star: The two best softball teams in Calhoun County met at Woodland Park yesterday afternoon in the finals of the 1999 Calhoun County Softball Tournament, and when the final out had been registered it was the Pleasant Valley Lady Raiders who once again captured the county title against Oxford. Behind the strong pitching of Magan Boozer and the offensive and defensive talents of outfielder Ashlon Christopher, the Lady Raiders defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets 3-2 to take the championship.

