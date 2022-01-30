A look back at the times Penn State faced Tom Brady

What more needs to be said about the storied career of Tom Brady? Arguably the best quarterback in NFL history, if not just of his generation, Brady is set to ride off into retirement after a hall of fame career with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But long before he became an NFL icon, he was a scrappy quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines who got his big break after a Michigan run to a national title. And one of the many teams he would come to thrive against was, unfortunately, your Penn State Nittany Lions.

Michigan was 3-0 against Penn State in games Brady played in, but Brady was the starting quarterback for two of those games. And from just those two games, it was pretty evident that Brady was going to be a true gamer who could never be counted out. If only we knew at the time what we were truly witnessing.

With Brady supposedly calling it a career of playing football, let’s take a look back at the games Penn State played against one of the all-time greats, even though it didn’t fare well for the Nittany Lions.

1997: No. 4 Michigan 34, No. 2 Penn State 8

The 1997 meeting between Penn State and Michigan is one Penn State fans would love to pretend never happened. The Wolverines came into Beaver Stadium in front of a then-record crowd of 97,498 for a game with pivotal national championship stakes on top of the inside track to a Rose Bowl appearance and Michigan completely dominated the Nittany Lions from start to finish. But this one had absolutely nothing to do with Tom Brady.

Brady was the backup to Brian Griese, but the star of Michigan was none other than Charles Woodson, who hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass on offense and held Joe Jurevicius to just 20 yards on three receptions.

Brady did make it into the box score though as he relieved Griese in garbage time with the game well in Michigan’s hand in the fourth quarter. Brady was sacked for a loss of five yards by Maurice Daniels.

Michigan, of course, would go on to earn a split national championship after their major victory in Happy Valley. Michigan was co-national champions of the 1997 season with Nebraska, who scored their controversial overtime victory at Missouri on this same day with current head coach Scott Frost playing quarterback.

1998: No. 22 Michigan 27, No. 9 Penn State 0

For the second straight season, Penn State proved to be absolutely no match for a lower-ranked Michigan team. Although this year’s edition of the game didn’t carry nearly the same national championship weight behind it, it was another somber reminder that Michigan was just a flat-out better team in all facets of the game. This time, that included a solid performance from Tom Brady, now Michigan’s starting quarterback.

Brady and the Wolverines opened the season dropping a road season opener at Notre Dame and Brady came up short against Donovan McNabb and Syracuse years before they would eventually meet in a Super Bowl (where Brady got the upper hand on McNabb for all the marbles), but Brady and Michigan went on a good roll from there. And that was punctuated in a decisive way against Penn State in Ann Arbor.

Two first-half touchdown passes from Brady helped build a 17-0 lead going into halftime, and that was more than enough on a day the Nittany Lions had nothing on offense against the Michigan defense. While Brady completed 17 of 30 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns without being sacked (but intercepted once by David Macklin, Penn State quarterback Kevin Thompson was just 8-of-21 for 94 yards with two interceptions.

The loss to Brady dropped Penn Stater to 3-2 in Big Ten play (they had already lost to Ohio State), thus ending just about any hope of a potential path to a Big Ten championship in a season that could have led to so much more.

1999: No. 16 Michigan 31, No. 6 Penn State 27

For the first time ever, Penn State had dropped a game in three consecutive seasons to the same team as a Big Ten member. Tom Brady helped Michigan do the honors, although Penn State actually made him work to earn this one.

A week after Penn State’s national title hopes veered off course with a stunning home loss to Minnesota, Brady and Michigan rallied from behind to hand Penn State a second consecutive loss to totally deflate Penn State’s title hopes once and for all. Michigan jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and led 17-7 in the second quarter thanks to a 35-yard pass from Brady to Marcus Knight. Penn State battled back after halftime and took a 27-17 lead on the Wolverines on a 46-yard interception return by Bhawoh Jue off a Brady pass with 9:44 remaining in the game.

But, as the football world would come to realize, you don’t just bury Brady that easily. Brady led a furious comeback on offense and brought the Wolverines within three with a five-yard touchdown run with 3:26 to play and gave Michigan the 31-27 lead that would become the final score with an 11-yard pass to Knight with 1:46 to play.

It wasn’t the best game of Brady’s career, clearly. He had been picked off three times and sacked six times. But Penn State just couldn’t put the final nail in his coffin and they paid the price for it.

“We’ve done that before,” Brady said after the game. “We’re just battling and battling until that clock says 0:00. It might not always be pretty. You’re going to make a lot of mistakes. You just got to find a way to win.”

Needless to say, Brady would go on to find ways to win a heck of a lot of football games from that day on. And he would go on to torment a whole lot more teams than just Penn State during his hall of fame career.

