A look back at Tennessee’s win versus Iowa in Jacksonville

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The Vols and Hawkeyes have played three times with Tennessee holding a 2-1 advantage in the all time series.

Tennessee and Iowa last played on Jan. 2, 2015 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. The Vols defeated Iowa, 45-28.

With the victory, Tennessee improved to 7-6 and recorded its first winning season since 2009.

Tennessee scored three touchdowns in the first quarter. Running back Jalen Hurd scored two rushing touchdowns. Hurd totaled 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 attempts.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs rushed for two touchdowns and completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Von Pearson.

Dobbs completed 16-of-21 passing attempts for 129 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while rushing for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

He was named MVP.

Pearson led Tennessee with seven receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

