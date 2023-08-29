A look back at Tennessee’s win versus Virginia in 1991 Sugar Bowl
Tennessee first fielded a football team in 1891 and the Vols have played in memorable games throughout its history.
Each week, Vols Wire will recap a memorable game against its upcoming opponent.
The Week 1 installment revisits Tennessee’s 23-22 win versus Virginia in the 1991 Sugar Bowl.
Virginia led, 16-0, at halftime.
Tennessee scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Running back Tony Thompson scored on a game-winning one-yard touchdown for the Vols.
Thompson recorded 151 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win.
Tennessee quarterback Andy Kelly completed 24-of-35 passing attempts, totaling 273 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Wide receiver Carl Pickens scored the Vols’ receiving touchdown.
Former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley was a wide receiver for the Cavaliers. The 1990 campaign was his senior season at Virginia.
Johnny Majors served as the Vols’ head coach in 1990.
