A look back at Tennessee’s win versus Florida in 2022

In Week 3, Vols Wire looks back at Tennessee’s 38-33 win versus Florida on Sept. 24, 2022 at Neyland Stadium.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker completed 22-of-28 passing attempts, 349 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown on 13 attempts.

Running back Jabari Small recorded 90 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 attempts. He also recorded one touchdown reception.

Bru McCoy was Tennessee’s leading wide receiver, totaling five receptions, 102 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Kamal Hadden recorded five tackles, two assists and one interception.

