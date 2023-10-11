A look back at Tennessee’s win against Texas A&M in 1957

Tennessee first fielded a football team in 1891 and the Vols have played in memorable games throughout its history.

Each week, Vols Wire will recap a memorable game against its upcoming opponent.

Vols Wire revisits Tennessee’s 3-0 victory against Texas A&M in the 1957 Gator Bowl.

Tennessee and head coach Bowden Wyatt entered the contest with a 7-3 record. The Aggies were led by head coach Bear Bryant.

Sammy Burklow kicked a 17-yard field goal for Tennessee in the contest’s only points.

Tennessee’s Bobby Gordon and Texas A&M’s John David Crow were named co-MVPs of the game. Crow won the 1957 Heisman Memorial Trophy.

Gordon recorded 56 rushing yards on four attempts, while Crow totaled 46 rushing yards on 14 attempts.

