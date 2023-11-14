A look back at Tennessee’s win against Georgia in 2015

Tennessee first fielded a football team in 1891 and the Vols have played in memorable games throughout its history.

Each week, Vols Wire will recap a memorable game against its upcoming opponent.

Vols Wire revisits Tennessee’s, 38-31, win against Georgia at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 10, 2015.

Georgia led, 24-3, in the second quarter before quarterback Joshua Dobbs completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Josh Smith with 1 minute, 4 seconds remaining until halftime. Dobbs also completed a two-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara with 27 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Vols led, 31-24, with 3:07 remaining in the third quarter.

After Georgia tied the game in the fourth quarter, Dobbs scored a game-winning touchdown on a five-yard run with 5:48 remaining in the contest.

Dobbs completed 25-of-42 passing attempts for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He was also Tennessee’s leading rusher with 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 rushing attempts.

Josh Malone recorded five receptions for 60 yards, while Kamara totaled five receptions for 31 yards and two touchdowns.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire