A look back at Tennessee’s victory over Vanderbilt in 2001

Tennessee first fielded a football team in 1891 and the Vols have played in memorable games throughout its history.

Each week, Vols Wire will recap a memorable game against its upcoming opponent.

Vols Wire revisits Tennessee’s 38-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Nov. 24, 2001 at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols led, 21-0, at halftime.

Alex Walls converted two field goals, Donte’ Stallworth scored on a 55-yard punt return and Casey Clausen completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kelley Washington.

After halftime, Clausen completed an 80-yard pass to Stallworth to make the score, 28-0.

Walls kicked a 42-yard field goal before Cedric Houston scored on a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Clausen completed 20-of-29 passing attempts for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Stephens was the Vols’ leading rusher, totaling 65 yards on 16 rushing attempts. Stallworth recorded four receptions for 128 receiving yards.

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

