A look back at Tennessee’s victory at Alabama in 1999

Tennessee first fielded a football team in 1891 and the Vols have played in memorable games throughout its history.

Vols Wire revisits Tennessee’s, 21-7, victory over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 23, 1999.

The game marked the first time Tennessee played the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama since 1930.

The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime.

After a scoreless opening quarter, Alabama scored first as Andrew Zow completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Shaun Alexander.

Tennessee tied the game on a 6-yard run by quarterback Tee Martin.

Martin gave Tennessee a 14-7 lead in the third quarter, completing a 43-yard touchdown pass to David Martin.

Martin also recorded a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

He completed 11-of-17 passing attempts for 147 yards and one touchdown, while totaling 49 rushing yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts.

Tennessee running back Jamal Lewis totaled 117 rushing yards.

