A look back at Tennessee’s victory against Missouri in 2016

This week’s installment will revisit Tennessee’s 63-37 victory against Missouri at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 19, 2016.

Tennessee led, 21-20, at halftime.

The game was the final home appearance for Tennessee senior quarterback Joshua Dobbs. He accounted for five total touchdowns.

Dobbs completed 15-of-22 passing attempts for 223 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts.

Jauan Jennings recorded two touchdown receptions, while Josh Malone had one for Tennessee.

Alvin Kamara rushed for two touchdowns and John Kelly Jr. had one rushing touchdown for the Vols.

Tennessee also scored one defensive touchdown as Jonathan Kongbo had a 59-yard interception return.

Josh Heupel served as Missouri’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016.

