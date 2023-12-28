A look back at Tennessee’s victory against Michigan in 2002 Citrus Bowl

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big 10) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST and ABC will televise the postseason matchup.

Tennessee will make its sixth appearance in the Citrus Bowl. Tennessee is 4-1 in Citrus Bowl contests.

The Vols last played in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2002, defeating Michigan, 45-17. Tennessee finished the season 12-2 (7-1 SEC).

Tennessee led, 24-10, at halftime, after opening a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Tennessee quarterback Casey Clausen was the game’s MVP as he completed 26-of-35 passing attempts for 303 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded two rushing touchdowns.

Donte’ Stallworth led the Vols in rushing yards (44). Travis Stephens recorded 38 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown for Tennessee.

Jason Witten recorded six receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown, while Kelley Washington finished with two touchdown receptions for the Vols.

PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Michigan in 2002 Citrus Bowl

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire