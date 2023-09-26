A look back at Tennessee’s overtime victory against South Carolina in 2003

Tennessee first fielded a football team in 1891 and the Vols have played in memorable games throughout its history.

Each week, Vols Wire will recap a memorable game against its upcoming opponent.

Vols Wire revisits Tennessee’s 23-20 overtime victory against South Carolina at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 27, 2003.

Cedric Houston scored on a three-yard touchdown run and James Wilhoit kicked a 33-yard field goal late in the second quarter for the Vols.

Tennessee led, 17-14, at halftime.

The Vols never trailed in the contest until overtime.

South Carolina won a coin toss and scored first during overtime after a 24-yard field goal by Daniel Weaver.

Tennessee quarterback Casey Clausen completed a four-yard touchdown pass to James Banks in overtime.

Clausen completed 13-of-22 passing attempts for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Patrick/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire