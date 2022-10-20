A look back at Tennessee’s 2010 win against UT Martin

No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.

Saturday’s game is homecoming and will mark the second time the Vols and UT Martin have played against each other.

Each week, Vols Wire will look back at a memorable game against Tennessee’s upcoming opponent. This installment will revisit Tennessee’s victory against UT Martin on Sept. 4, 2010.

Tennessee defeated the Skyhawks, 50-0, at Neyland Stadium.

The victory was Tennessee’s first shutout since 2003 and the Vols’ first game against an FCS opponent since 1983 against The Citadel.

The 2010 matchup was Derek Dooley’s first game as Tennessee’s head coach.

Running back Tauren Poole rushed for 110 yards and scored two touchdowns, while Denarius Moore recorded a 58-yard rushing touchdown and one touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Simms.

Daniel Lincoln converted two field goals for Tennessee.

The Vols’ defense scored on a safety and a 54-yard interception touchdown return by Prentiss Waggner.

