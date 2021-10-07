A look back at Tennessee’s 2002 victory at South Carolina

Throughout its tradition-rich history, Tennessee has captured some monumental victories.

This season, each week, Vols Wire will look back at one of Tennessee’s memorable games against its upcoming opponent.

The Volunteers (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will host South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Saturday’s contest marks the 40th meeting between UT and South Carolina with the Vols holding a 27-10 advantage in the series. There have been two ties.

This installment will revisit the Vols’, 18-10, road victory over South Carolina on Nov. 2, 2002 in Columbia.

The game marked a milestone for Tennessee head coach Phillip Fulmer as it was his 100th win in his career.

The Vols overcame an early deficit to notch a comeback victory.

C.J. Fayton recorded a 2-yard touchdown reception and quarterback Casey Clausen produced a touchdown run for the Vols, who led 9-3 at halftime.

Clausen went 17-of-23 for 125 yards and one touchdown before a standing room only crowd of 83,918 fans at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Kicker Alex Walls made two field goals, but missed a pair of extra points for the Vols.

UT also recorded three interceptions in the contest as Willie Miles, Jabari Greer and Rashad Baker all picked off passes from South Carolina quarterbacks.