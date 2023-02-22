A look back at the Rams’ history of using the franchise tag

The Los Angeles Rams have the opportunity to use the franchise tag once again this year and the window to tag a player is open until March 7. In recent years, they’ve opted against using the franchise tag, seeing no player deserving of the high-priced, one-year pact.

The last time they used the tag was in 2018, keeping Lamarcus Joyner in Los Angeles for one more season before letting him walk in free agency. Looking at the Rams’ list of pending free agents this year, it seems unlikely that they’ll use the tag in 2023.

Matt Gay is really their only candidate, but kickers can be had for cheaper than the franchise tag’s cost for one season.

Looking back, the Rams haven’t used the franchise tag very often during their history. He’s a list of the players they have tagged, two of which they used the tag on twice.

S Lamarcus Joyner: 2018

Outcome: Left in 2019 free agency

The Rams tagged Joyner after the 2017 season, keeping him around for one more year after he broke out with three interceptions in his first year as a full-time free safety.

He regressed a bit in 2018 while playing on the tag, which made the Rams look smart for choosing the one-year pact instead of a long-term deal. After the 2018 season, he signed with the Raiders in free agency.

CB Trumaine Johnson: 2016 + 2017

Outcome: Left in 2018 free agency

Johnson was one of the rare players who not only got tagged twice, but played on the tag both years. He earned more than $30 million guaranteed in those two seasons, so it worked out for him financially, but the Rams came out on the right end by letting him leave in 2018.

He signed a five-year, $72.5 million deal with the Jets that offseason but only lasted two seasons in New York before getting cut.

S O.J. Atogwe: 2009

Outcome: Signed 1-year deal in 2009, 5-year extension in 2010

Atogwe had 13 interceptions in 2007 and 2008, establishing himself as a premier safety for the Rams. In 2009, he was hit with the franchise tag, but he didn’t end up playing on it. The Rams gave him a one-year deal in July of that offseason, keeping him around for the 2009 season.

Then in 2010 after this contract expired, they signed him to a five-year extension but he was released in February 2011.

OT Orlando Pace: 2003 + 2004

Outcome: Signed 7-year extension in 2005

Pace held out both years he was tagged in 2003 and 2004, missing the preseason each year. He ended up playing on the tag each time, eventually earning a lucrative seven-year extension the following year.

He remained with the Rams until 2008 and went on to have a Hall of Fame career, and St. Louis thankfully didn’t miss out on one of the best left tackles of that generation.

DE Kevin Carter: 2001

Outcome: Traded to Titans for 1st-round pick

Carter was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro defensive end in 1999, continuing to play well in 2000 when he recorded 10.5 sacks. The Rams wanted to keep him for another season, using the franchise tag in 2001, but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

St. Louis traded him to the Titans for a first-round pick in the 2001 draft, which it used on Ryan Pickett.

CB Ryan McNeil: 1998

Outcome: Left in 1999 free agency

McNeil led the NFL with nine interceptions in 1997, which somehow didn’t earn him a Pro Bowl selection. The Rams used the franchise tag to keep him in 1998, and that year, his play dropped off; he had just one interception in 16 starts.

McNeil left in free agency in 1999, signing with the Browns. He then bounced around the NFL, with stints in Dallas, San Diego and Denver.

