A look back at Prince Avenue football's 3 previous trips — and 2 wins — in state title game

Prince Avenue Christian football is in the Georgia High School Association state championship game for the fourth season in a row.

According to coach Greg Vandagriff, the Wolverines are one of just eight programs in Georgia high school football history to accomplish the feat. As they chase their third title since 2020, let's take a look back at their previous trips to the big game.

Prince Avenue (13-1) plays Swainsboro (12-2) in the state championship game on Monday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Next year, the Wolverines will move to Class AAA.

2022 season − Prince Avenue 52, Swainsboro 34

Recap: On a state championship, resilience and unsung heroes, Prince Avenue football is back on top

It was a season of turmoil for Prince Avenue after their former teammate Elijah DeWitt, who transferred to Jefferson, was killed in October. Senior defensive back/wide receiver Bailey Stockton battled adversity with the way he pushed the Wolverines to their second title in three years, honoring his friend every way he could.

Stockton broke his left collarbone in the second round of the playoffs and had trouble moving - but when they secured a spot in the title game, he was determined to play.

Senior wide receiver/safety Josh Britt had a standout last game in the maize and blue, too. He hauled in three touchdowns and had 201 receiving yards, sealing the win with a 68-yard score, and led the Wolverines in tackles, forced a fumble and brought down an interception at the goal line for the victory.

“I’ve seen the potential and he’s done it at different points this season,” junior quarterback Aaron Philo had said of Britt. “People are just now seeing it, but I’ve seen it each and every day. I knew that he was going to take off.”

2021 season − Trinity Christian 55, Prince Avenue 28

Recap: Prince Avenue football is built for 2022 after falling short in state championship

Recap: Prince Avenue's Class A Private repeat bid falls short against dynamic Trinity Christian

Prince Avenue players stood and watched the GHSA officials hand Trinity Christian the championship trophy in 2021. Tears were sparse as the boys felt more frustrated than in despair. After graduating 19 seniors, they'd managed to go 13-2 and make it back to the title game.

"When were down 35-7 we had a chance to fold the tent, but we came out and made it a ball game," Greg Vandagriff said. "I think it shows that you have character. If you don't have character then you quit. If you have character you fight."

The Wolverines rolled out Philo to lead the offense after previous record-setting quarterback Brock Vandagriff graduated and left to play nearby at UGA. Philo, a sophomore, entered the 2021 season with just 13 passes on his resume. Despite the loss, he finished the season leading the state of Georgia in passing yards with 4,539 and in touchdown passes with 47.

2020 season − Prince Avenue 41, Trinity Christian 21

Recap: Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue complete 'revenge tour' to win Class A Private championship

Brock Vandagriff led Prince Avenue on a 'revenge tour' in 2020, beating three teams that defeated them in 2019; they won 41-7 against Athens Academy, 38-0 versus five-time defending champions Eagle's Landing Christian and earned a pair of wins over Wesleyan that included a 50-3 semifinal battle.

"We felt like we could have gone a little further last year, but the revenge tour was just about our senior group," Brock Vandagriff said. "We called ourselves the franchise and we had to get one state championship for the franchise. I'm so glad we did it. It couldn't have happened in a better year."

Brock Vandagriff was 18-of-25 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 76 yards and a score in the title game against Trinity Christian.

The 2020 team collected the Wolverines their first state title since the school began the football program in 2005.

