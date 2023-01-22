A look back on the playoff history between the 49ers and Cowboys
NFL GameDay Morning looks back on the playoff history between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys ahead of the team's divisional playoff matchup.
NFL GameDay Morning looks back on the playoff history between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys ahead of the team's divisional playoff matchup.
It is arguably the most famous rivalry in the National Football League. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have repeatedly met in games where it mattered most.
Patrick Mahomes returned from an ankle injury in the second half of divisional round win, but it will remain something to watch for rest of playoffs.
The gunman remains on the loose after his attack at a popular dance hall in the majority-Asian city.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
While speaking on ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown, Adam Schefter said that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is expected to be traded 'earlier rather than later' this offseason.
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
After Patrick Mahomes left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury, Chad Henne led the Chiefs on a touchdown drive. Here are three things to know about KC’s backup QB.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
We must start with a conversation about the injury.
After the Eagles' lopsided 38-7 playoff win over the Giants, Nick Sirianni fired back at Jonathan Gannon's critics.
According to multiple reports, #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' MRI revealed a high ankle sprain.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa‘s actions on and off the field last weekend have resulted in fines from the NFL. Bosa was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct twice during last Saturday’s loss to the Jaguars. The first flag came after he said something to an official and the second came when he threw his helmet to [more]
The ending was sour, but the Giants accomplished a lot more, a lot faster than most folks expected this season, including making the playoffs and actually notching a playoff victory.
Chad Henne came through in a big moment for the Chiefs.
The candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
Daniel Jones had a nice 2022 season, but the Giants' blowout loss to the Eagles proved that Big Blue simply needs a better quarterback.
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]