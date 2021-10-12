A look back at ‘One bold prediction for every SEC team in 2021’

We are officially halfway through the regular season, which is both amazing and saddening. We’ve been treated to a lot of amazing college football.

The SEC has had its fair share of turmoil if you include what the preseason media was projecting. Arkansas has risen from the ashes as an actual football team, Texas A&M died and then came back to life and defeated Alabama, Kentucky is 6-0, Auburn beat LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time since 1999, and Florida already has two losses.

LSU may not get to four wins, and Mississippi State looks competent in year two under Mike Leach. Surprising stuff, if you ask me.

In the preseason, I wrote an article titled “One bold prediction for every SEC team in 2021” with the desire to present some hot takes that weren’t all completely out of the realm of possibility.

Here is a look back to see if I managed to get anything right.

Emory Jones doesn't last the entire season for Florida

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Yet to be determined, but unlikely

I also said that Anthony Richardson would take over following a loss to Kentucky, which didn’t happen.

Kentucky finishes second in the east

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Yet to be determined, but likely

Kentucky, who is currently second in the east, sits at 6-0 and will take a trip to Georgia this weekend. I’m not sure who can truly challenge the Wildcats for the second spot, with Kentucky having already beaten Florida. Kentucky also gets Tennessee at home.

Missouri doesn't win a game in November

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Yet to be determined

I am shocked by how bad Missouri’s defense is. November isn’t here yet, but these Tigers have a lot to figure out before then.

Tennessee has the second best offense in the SEC East

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Yet to be determined, but likely

Tennessee currently has the second-best offense in the east in terms of total yards per game.

Story continues

South Carolina sniffs bowl eligibility

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Yet to be determined

ESPN’s FPI says South Carolina (3-3) will finish 4-8, but has a 45% chance to beat Missouri. I predicted that would be the win that got the Gamecocks to 5-7. We’ll see what happens.

Vanderbilt loses to Colorado State in week two

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Wrong

Vandy didn’t lose to CSU, but they lose the week before to East Tennessee State.

Arkansas goes bowling, beats A&M

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Yet to be determined, but likely/Correct

Arkansas already has two top 25 wins under their belt. The 4-2 Hogs are predicted to go 9-3 according to ESPN’s FPI. Arkansas beat Texas A&M 20-10 in week four as I predicted.

LSU bounces back in a major way

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Prediction: Could not be more wrong

LSU is projected to go 4-8 right now. They are 3-4 and are showing no signs of life. Orgeron may be fired any day now.

Mississippi State fires Mike Leach

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Yet to be determined, but unlikely

The Bulldogs are 3-2 and have two big wins over NC State and Texas A&M. Leach won’t be let go this season barring an implosion.

Ole Miss loses to Liberty

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Yet to be determined, but unlikely

ESPN gives Ole Miss a 76.5% chance to beat Liberty.

Texas A&M beats Alabama but doesn't win the SEC West

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Correct/Yet to be determined, but likely

I called my shot just like Jimbo Fisher did. Texas A&M lost to Arkansas and then beat Alabama two weeks later. I could have not predicted the loss to Mississippi State between those two games, however.

Georgia beats Clemson, loses in the SEC championship game, and still makes the playoff

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Correct/yet to be determined

Georgia beat Clemson but has yet to make it to the SEC championship. We will have to wait and see.

Alabama loses to Texas A&M for the first time since 2012

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Correct

41-38 was the final score from College Station.

Tank Bigsby is a Heisman finalist

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prediction: Yet to be determined, but unlikely

Bigsby has been dealing with injuries and hasn’t played up to Heisman standards this season. He doesn’t even lead the team in rushing.

1

1