A look back at Oklahoma State draft classes in the Mike Gundy era

Apr. 24—The 2024 NFL Draft will come and go this week in Detroit, and there likely won't be an Oklahoma State player selected.

Still, The News Press needs to milk the content cow that is the NFL Draft as best we can, so let's take a look back on OSU's draft classes under Mike Gundy.

Here's how NFL teams have valued Oklahoma State Cowboys since Gundy's first draft class in 2006:

Using draft capital to determine the strength of a school's class is better than the total number of players selected. Because although three OSU players were taken in late rounds in 2022, cornerback Justin Gilbert as the lone Cowboy in 2014 at No. 8 overall far outweighs them.

This chart shows the total amount of capital used on OSU players each year, according to Jimmy Johnson's famous method.

The main takeaway is that Gundy's first 10 classes alternated between elite and terrible, and they have alternated between OK and bad ever since. There has never been a period of consistent decency.

And there's no reason to believe the program will reach the heights of 2010 and 2012 again with the current — and successful — strategy of bringing in unremarkable recruits and obscure transfers from lower level schools.

If a young man dreams of getting the most out of his abilities at the college level, he should go to Oklahoma State. Few coaches do that better than Gundy.

If he dreams of playing on Sundays for a long time, however, he should stay far away from Stillwater, or just become a Sooner.

Gundy's 2010 draft class is the best of his career by default.

First-rounders Russell Okung and Dez Bryant played in 250 games and earned $165 million combined. And Perrish Cox made a nice career for himself out of the fifth round to bring the totals to 331 games and $191 million.

The remaining draft classes were good for $236 million combined, and Emmauel Ogbah, a 2016 second-round selection, is doing some heavy lifting ($54 million in career earnings).

By the way, Tyreek Hill doesn't count. The only reason the athletic department started showing his highlights at Boone Pickens Stadium is because Andy Reid developed a fifth-round return specialist into the best wide receiver in the NFL. If Hill counts, then so do a slew of other players who left OSU and were drafted out of other schools.

The 2012 crop of Cowboys is easily the most disappointing.

Justin Blackmon headlined the Jacksonville Jaguars' worst draft class in the franchise's moribund history. It's wonderful that he seems to have turned his life around, which is more important than anything else, but he was a bust in the NFL.

And Brandon Weeden, while an excellent college quarterback, was one of the worst draft picks ever. No, he wasn't a bust like JaMarcus Russell, but 31 other teams would've taken a swing on a kid with potential.

Only the Cleveland Browns of the 2010s would be foolish enough to draft the oldest player ever taken in the first round, a 28-year-old quarterback. That record will stand forever.

The whole idea behind drafting Weeden was that he was the most pro-ready and would play long into his 30s, and he was out of Cleveland two years later.

One unrelated fact: Patrick Mahomes just played his age-28 season.

More: A sneak peek at 2025

Finally, allow The News Press to be first to the party on the story that will dominate next spring: how high will Ollie Gordon go?

Given the quality, or lack thereof, of this year's running backs, Pro Football Focus published an article in March that ranked every college running back prospect, regardless of eligibility.

NFL talking heads in recent years have pitched the idea of allowing running backs to come out of college a year earlier than every other position because they're undervalued in contract negotiations. It's hard to imagine that'll ever happen because, in theory, a top quarterback or any other position could just declare as a running back and circumvent the system.

To get to the point, Gordon was ranked as the No. 1 running back prospect overall.

Does that mean he'll be drafted in the first round next year? Probably not.

Gordon could win the Heisman Trophy next year and still have a Day Two ceiling because he doesn't play a priority position. First-round picks are typically reserved for the transcendent talents such as Bijan Robinson.

Plus, it's more than plausible that Gordon takes a step back in his junior season now that defensive coordinators have a full offseason to key in on him. Chuba Hubbard was a no-doubt second rounder in 2019 but chose to come back to school in 2020 and hurt his stock because of injuries and substandard play.

Gordon will need to repeat his 2023 production and add even more.