A look back at No. 8 Texas A&M’ s thrilling victory over the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers in 2016

This Saturday will mark just the fifth time these two teams have met, with the Aggies winning the last two contests. In 2016, Texas A&M hosted Tennessee at Kyle Field for a top-ten matchup that became one of the most anxiety-inducing wins in the previous decade.

Oklahoma transfer Trevor Knight had the Aggies rolling, entering the game undefeated, and looked poised to have one of the best seasons since the departure of Johnny Manziel. Early in the game, the Maroon and White built a 14-point lead going into the 2nd quarter behind the arm and legs of Knight before the Vols defense settled in. The Aggies took a 21-7 lead into halftime with three takeaways and three Trevor Knight touchdowns.

After an exchange of touchdowns in the third quarter, Tennessee exploded in the 4th quarter, outscoring Texas A&M 21-7, locking up the score at 35 apiece to send the game into overtime with the lone Aggie touchdown coming on a 62-yard dash on a third down play.

Tennessee scored first in the OT with a field goal that Daniel LaCamera matched. Fittingly, Knight scored his third rushing TD of the night, putting the Aggies up 45-38, putting the pressure back on the Vols. In what turned out to be the seventh turnover for the game, defensive back Armani Watts intercepted Joshua Dobb’s, ending the game and moving the Aggies to 6-0 and 4-0 in the SEC.

Here is what Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin had to say about the win.

“The big takeaway from this was we were able to withstand some things, not play great but make enough plays to win the game without some of our better players being 100 percent”

Knight ended the day with nearly 350 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the victory.

Texas A&M and Tennessee will kick off from inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. CT, and will air on CBS.

