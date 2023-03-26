A look back at No. 21 overall selections in NFL draft from last decade
With the Chargers picking 21st overall, here is a look at the past ten years of No. 21 selections in the NFL draft.
2013: TE Tyler Eifert
Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Drafted by: Bengals
2014: S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Drafted by: Packers
2015: OT Cedric Ogbuehi
Harry Aaron/Getty Images
Drafted by: Bengals
2016: WR Will Fuller
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Drafted by: Texans
2017: LB Jarrad Davis
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Drafted by: Lions
2018: C Billy Price
Drafted by: Bengals
2019: S Darnell Savage
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Drafted by: Packers
2020: WR Jalen Reagor
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Drafted by: Eagles
2021: EDGE Kwity Paye
Drafted by: Colts
2022: CB Trent McDuffie
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Drafted by: Chiefs