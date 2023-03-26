A look back at No. 21 overall selections in NFL draft from last decade

With the Chargers picking 21st overall, here is a look at the past ten years of No. 21 selections in the NFL draft.

2013: TE Tyler Eifert

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by: Bengals

2014: S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by: Packers

2015: OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Harry Aaron/Getty Images

Drafted by: Bengals

2016: WR Will Fuller

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by: Texans

2017: LB Jarrad Davis

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by: Lions

2018: C Billy Price

Drafted by: Bengals

2019: S Darnell Savage

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by: Packers

2020: WR Jalen Reagor

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by: Eagles

2021: EDGE Kwity Paye

Drafted by: Colts

2022: CB Trent McDuffie

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted by: Chiefs

