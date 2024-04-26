Look back at Marvin Harrison Jr.’s record-breaking high school career

Marvin Harrison Jr., drafted No. 4 overall by the Arizona Cardinals, was considered by some to be not only the top wide receiver in the 2024 NFL draft but the top player overall. He started showing signs of his future stardom in high school — and signs that his four-star rating wasn’t high enough.

At St. Joseph’s Prep, Harrison was ranked the No. 97 player on the 247Sports Composite No. 14 receiver in the country. Take a look at the Composite — it’s wild to think about now, but just another sign that ranking high school athletes is an effort of futility—though signs that he was a budding star were certainly there, even beyond his namesake.

He and quarterback Kyle McCord led St. Joseph’s to three consecutive state championships. After capturing the crown as a sophomore, Harrison saved the season in the semifinals his junior year, catching this pass to force overtime and reach the championship game, which the Hawks won:

Here’s Marvin Harrison Jr.’s catch to force OT #TribHSSN pic.twitter.com/Xkw1QhPeEb — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) November 30, 2019

In the championship game, Harrison made his impact:

One of the best individual efforts you will ever see in HS ball. Marvin Harrison Jr. Enjoy! @OhioStateFB @Pa_Preps @MarvHarrisonJr pic.twitter.com/iuAnGmwYrK — Eric Epler (@threejacker) December 7, 2019

In the third title of the three-peat, Harrison recorded eight receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns, according to his Ohio State bio.

Harrison graduated with major WR records, topping the Philadelphia Catholic League history books for receiving yards (2,625) and touchdowns (37). He had 144 receptions over his career.

At Ohio State he emerged as a star, very clearly underrated in high school, and finished his career as a winner of the Biletnikoff Award and finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Now, he’s off to Arizona to lead the offense alongside quarterback Kyler Murray.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports