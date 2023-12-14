A look back at LSU’s football history with Wisconsin

LSU is set to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Day.

If the ReliaQuest Bowl doesn’t sound all that familiar to you, its because this was formerly known as the Outback Bowl.

This is just LSU’s second trip to this bowl game. The first one came on New Year’s Day in 2014, where Jeremy Hill led LSU to a win behind his 216 yards and two touchdowns.

As for LSU’s history with Wisconsin, it’s also limited, but the two have faced each other twice in the last decade.

Let’s take a look back at the series before they meet in Tampa.

2014

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The 2014 game featured a top 15 matchup to open the year. In Houston, LSU was ranked No. 13 and facing the No. 14 Badgers.

LSU was coming off a 10-win season in 2013, but replacing the core of the offense, which included breaking in a new starter at QB with Anthony Jennings.

Wisconsin took a 17-7 lead into the half and extended that lead to 24-7 early in the third quarter.

But midway through the third, LSU locked in. The Tigers finished the game on a 21-0 run to win 28-24.

Travin Dural put up 151 yards on just three catches while Kenny Hilliard led LSU on the ground with 110 yards and a touchdown.

2016

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Two years later, the programs met again, this time at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

LSU entered the year with plenty of hype and ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll. LSU brought back almost all of its production from the prior year and there was talk of LSU competing for an SEC title.

But the air was let out of the balloon after Wisconsin held LSU scoreless in the first half. The Tigers offense hadn’t taken the step some thought it could.

LSU put up more of a fight in the second half, but a fourth quarter field goal gave Wisconsin a 16-14 win. This loss was the beginning of the end for Les Miles at LSU and he’d be fired a few weeks later.

Other ties

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

While those are the only two meetings between the two, it’s not the only connection.

Dave Aranda was Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator from 2013-15, before joining LSU in 2016.

At LSU, Aranda continued to be one of the nation’s top coordinators. His 2016 defense ranked fifth nationally in scoring defense and the unit was top 15 again in 2017.

In 2019, Aranda led a national championship-winning defense.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire