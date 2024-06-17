Look Back ... to a Lineville football player's new assignment, 1999

Jun. 16—June 16, 1949, in The Star: Ninety-three students are enrolled in summer school at Anniston High School for an eight-week term that will end Aug. 6. Courses in English, algebra, geometry, history and mathematics are being taught. Also this date: First-round matches in the second annual Calhoun County Junior Golf Tournament began this morning at the Anniston Municipal Golf Course as the fight to determine a new local champion among the 18-and-younger set got under way. The defending champion is Milton Wigley; other boys scheduled to play include Hal Harris, Dick Weaver, Chris Banister, Jimmy Findley, Bucky Horne, Jimmy Rosser and Paul Holland.

June 16, 1999, in The Star: Former Lineville football standout Neal Lindsey will try a new position in Saturday's Alabama-Mississippi All-Star football game. Lindsey has been moved from defensive back to wide receiver. The move came after a shakeup in the defensive backfield. Lindsey played quarterback and safety for Lineville. He signed with UAB as a receiver, choosing the only school that guaranteed early playing time.

