A look back at Lester McClain honored before Tennessee’s 2012 win versus Akron

No. 16 Tennessee (2-0) will host Akron (1-1) Saturday, the third meeting between the two schools.

Kickoff between Tennessee and Akron is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+).

Tennessee won its two previous meetings against the Zips at Neyland Stadium in 1989 and 2012.

This installment will revisit Tennessee’s 47-26 victory against the Zips in 2012.

Quarterback Tyler Bray recorded 401 passing yards and four touchdowns to Raijon Neal, Justin Hunter, Brendon Downs and Jacob Carter.

Bray recorded one interception in the first quarter. Avis Commack returned Bray’s interception 44 yards for a touchdown.

A.J. Johnson scored Tennessee’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run.

Derrick Brodus kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1 minute, 3 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Brodus recorded four field goals in the game.

The game was tied, 23-23, at halftime.

Neal was Tennessee’s leading rusher with a career-high 151 rushing yards. Hunter was Tennessee’s leading receiver, totaling 115 receiving yards on eight receptions, including one touchdown.

Tennessee totaled 633 yards of offense against Akron.

Tennessee’s Vol For Life Legend of the Game was Lester McClain. McClain played for the Vols from 1967-70.

He became the first African-American to play football in the SEC.

