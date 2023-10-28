A look back at Kellen Mond and Seth Small helping No. 22 Texas A&M’s hold off South Carolina for their third straight win.

The closest game between these two teams came back in 2018 when Texas A&M survived a late rally by the Gamecocks that came down to an onside kick.

The Aggies almost tripled South Carolina in the time of possession, but penalties and poor third down conversions stalled way too many promising drives, ending them in field goals. Even though they racked up over 200 yards in the first half, they only went into halftime with a 13-0 lead.

With a chance to really put some distance between the teams, Texas A&M once again down the field but failed to score a touchdown, having to settle for three, keeping the game within two possessions.

In the game’s flow, 16-0 seemed almost safe based on how the defense had the Gamecocks bottled up. To this point, they had forced five punts and two turnovers. All that goodwill stacked up washed when South Carolina scored 16 unanswered points to tie the game in the third quarter.

Another Seth Small field goal put the Aggies up by three points, and the defense followed that up with a five-down drive, resulting in a punt. Finally, after three field goals, the Maroon & White hit pay dirt with a Kellen Mond-led 11-play 78-yard drive capped off by a three-yard TD run by Trayveon Williams to extend the lead to 26-16.

South Carolina was able to squeeze in another touchdown, but after a failed onside kick, the Aggies were able to kneel out the game and escape South Carolina with a 26-23 victory.

Texas A&M and South Carolina will kick off from inside Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:00 a.m. CT and will air on ESPN.

